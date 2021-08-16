Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 98.4% in July

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the July 15th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AWP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. 6,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,801. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.