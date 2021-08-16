Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ASPCF stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.87. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto.

