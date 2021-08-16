ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 38.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $83.38 on Monday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

