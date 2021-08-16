Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report $25.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.28 million to $98.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 1,122,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,208. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

