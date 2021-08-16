Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 83,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086,575. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $136.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 582,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 854,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 209,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 375,305 shares during the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.