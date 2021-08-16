Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on shares of Admiral Group and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

AMIGY opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $49.93.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.