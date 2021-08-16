ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADOMANI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get ADOMANI alerts:

Shares of ADOM opened at $0.27 on Monday. ADOMANI has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30. The company has a market cap of $80.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 4.18.

In related news, Director Pietro Michael A. Di bought 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $41,080.00. Company insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ADOMANI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOMANI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.