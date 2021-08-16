Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Down 44.1% in July

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:AVK traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,276. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
