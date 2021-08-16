Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Down 44.1% in July

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:AVK traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,276. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 37.0% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 138,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 61,693 shares during the period.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

