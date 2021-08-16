Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,009,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,649 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

