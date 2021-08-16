Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,555 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Ryder System worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ryder System by 41.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,560 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

