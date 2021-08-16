Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,740 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $227.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.43. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

