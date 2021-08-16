Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$54.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital started coverage on Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a C$60.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.00.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$526.51 million and a PE ratio of -1,869.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.06. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

