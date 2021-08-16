ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 41.3% in July

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $52.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.80. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.58.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $2.259 per share. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGESY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

