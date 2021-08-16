Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Boosted by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $159.27. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

