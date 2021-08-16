Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AGFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AGFY opened at $28.86 on Friday. Agrify has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter valued at $40,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

