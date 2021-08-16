Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives €3.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.30 ($3.88).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AF shares. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €4.03 ($4.74) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.18. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.