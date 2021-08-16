Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.540 EPS.

Shares of APD opened at $279.74 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.