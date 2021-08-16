Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $167.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,727,795 shares of company stock valued at $394,072,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.