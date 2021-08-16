Alarm.com (ALRM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2021 – Alarm.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

8/13/2021 – Alarm.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

8/6/2021 – Alarm.com had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Alarm.com had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/6/2021 – Alarm.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Alarm.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Alarm.com had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Alarm.com is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALRM traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 180,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,094. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,282 shares of company stock worth $5,250,119. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

