Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.96.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,119 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

