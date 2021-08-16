Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been given a $19.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE AQN remained flat at $$15.63 during trading on Monday. 40,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,218. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after buying an additional 434,087 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,891 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,876 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

