Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been given a $19.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.
Shares of NYSE AQN remained flat at $$15.63 during trading on Monday. 40,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,218. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after buying an additional 434,087 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,891 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,876 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
