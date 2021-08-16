Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.9% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $188.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

