Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.24.

ALYA opened at $2.66 on Friday. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

