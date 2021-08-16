Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of International Paper worth $41,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $59.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.28. International Paper has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

