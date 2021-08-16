Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of The Kraft Heinz worth $38,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

