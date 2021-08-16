Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,613,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,942,000.

Shares of LFST opened at $13.45 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04.

Several brokerages have commented on LFST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

