Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,855 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $40,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,588,000 after buying an additional 32,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $571.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $532.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $572.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

