Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Trimmed by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.48. 69,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

