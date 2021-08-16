Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) is One One Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

One One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QVAL. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1,276.5% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 434,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 402,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

