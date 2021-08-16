Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $24.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,744.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,632. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,618.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.