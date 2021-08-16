Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $2,754.89. 55,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,550.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

