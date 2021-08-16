AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 929.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 125,841 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,938,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 150,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $25.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

