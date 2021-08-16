AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 706 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

IJH stock opened at $272.84 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

