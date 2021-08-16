AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $860,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 105.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $126.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,730 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

