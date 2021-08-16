Altimmune, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altimmune in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $12.02 on Monday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $477.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $3,152,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $1,436,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 154.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

