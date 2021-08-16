Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. 166,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $1,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

