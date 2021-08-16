ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

ALXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.06. 227,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,484. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -41.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.64.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,675. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.