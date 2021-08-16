AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Position Reduced by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $1,708,477.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,920 shares of company stock worth $6,253,953 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,550,469. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

