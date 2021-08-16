Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Haynes International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Haynes International by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Haynes International by 93.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $38.14 on Monday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $483.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

