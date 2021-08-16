Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,328 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,831,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 921,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,430,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DM opened at $8.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

