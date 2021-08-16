Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 49,403 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 236.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,403 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Repay worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Repay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Repay by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Repay by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Repay by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

