Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,610 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

WPM stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.89. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.90%. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

