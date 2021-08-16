Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,775 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 268,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $2,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 56.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 341,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TACO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

