Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $45,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.99. 156,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

