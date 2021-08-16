AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $3,721.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00138460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00158190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,729.07 or 1.00279058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.75 or 0.00900800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.14 or 0.07097485 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

