Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $145.38 million and $23.27 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $18.26 or 0.00038271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00134221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.94 or 0.99719767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00875332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.18 or 0.06885784 BTC.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 7,961,913 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

