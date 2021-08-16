Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

