Analysts Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Endava reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

NYSE DAVA traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $138.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,392. Endava has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.22, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 146.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Endava by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endava during the second quarter worth about $150,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

