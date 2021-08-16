Analysts Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). FuelCell Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,646,053. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.