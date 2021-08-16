Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

